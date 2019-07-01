The Really Tough Movie Quiz: June 28

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This week's quiz:
In Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan plays Vinod aka Guddu Shukla, a TV reporter who falls in love with Kriti Sanon's character Rashmi, an intern at the local news channel where he works. What is the name of the channel?
