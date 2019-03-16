English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: March 15
This week's quiz:
In Badla what is the name of the hotel in Scotland where Naina Sethi (Taapsee Pannu) and her lover Arjun (Tony Luke) are summoned by a blackmailer, and where Arjun's body is subsequently found?
