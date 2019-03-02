LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

The Really Tough Movie Quiz: March 2

News18.com

Updated:March 2, 2019, 9:52 AM IST
This week's quiz:

In Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Nushrat Bharucha’s character Sweety is revealed to have been previously engaged before meeting Titu. What was the name of Sweety's boyfriend to whom she was earlier engaged?



