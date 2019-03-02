English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: March 2
This week's quiz:
In Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Nushrat Bharucha’s character Sweety is revealed to have been previously engaged before meeting Titu. What was the name of Sweety's boyfriend to whom she was earlier engaged?
