The Really Tough Movie Quiz: March 23

The Really Tough Movie Quiz: March 23

Updated:March 23, 2018, 11:30 PM IST
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: March 23
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: March 23
In Jagga Jasoos, a little boy – an orphan named Jagga – is adopted by a kind man, Bagchi (Saswata Chatterjee). Subsequently, Bagchi admits him into a boarding school and vanishes from his life. What school does he send the boy to?

