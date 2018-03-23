English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
|BJP
|INC
|AITC
|BJD
|TRS
|RJD
|TDP
|YSRCP
|JD(U)
|OTH
|
Seats (2018) 59/59 seats
|28
|10
|4
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|4
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
Bihar6/6 seats
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Chhattisgarh1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gujarat4/4 seats
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Haryana1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jharkhand2/2 seats
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Karnataka4/4 seats
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kerala1/1 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Maharashtra6/6 seats
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Odisha3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rajasthan3/3 seats
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Telangana3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uttar Pradesh10/10 seats
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West Bengal5/5 seats
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Total Strength: 245
NDA 87
UPA 57
OTH 100
0
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: March 23
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: March 23
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: March 23
In Jagga Jasoos, a little boy – an orphan named Jagga – is adopted by a kind man, Bagchi (Saswata Chatterjee). Subsequently, Bagchi admits him into a boarding school and vanishes from his life. What school does he send the boy to?
