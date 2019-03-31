LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

The Really Tough Movie Quiz: March 29

The Really Tough Movie Quiz: March 29

News18.com

Updated:March 31, 2019, 12:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: March 29
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: March 29
Loading...
This week's quiz:

In Bareilly ki Barfi, Seema Pahwa plays a school teacher and the mother of Kriti Sanon’s character Bitti. What school does she teach at?


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram