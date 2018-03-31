GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: March 30

Updated:March 31, 2018, 3:20 PM IST
This week’s quiz:

In Trapped, Rajkummar Rao plays Shaurya, a call-centre employee who is under pressure to rent a flat that he can move into with his girlfriend. How much does he agree to pay as monthly rent for the flat that he subsequently gets locked in?

