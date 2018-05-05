GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: May 4

Updated:May 5, 2018, 10:03 AM IST
In Ittefaq, Sidharth Malhotra plays Vikram, an acclaimed London-based author who comes to Mumbai for the launch of his new book when he becomes a suspect in his wife's murder. What is the name of his previous book, which, as it turns out, provides a clue to the identity of the killer and the murder plan?

