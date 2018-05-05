The Really Tough Movie Quiz: May 4

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Ittefaq, Sidharth Malhotra plays Vikram, an acclaimed London-based author who comes to Mumbai for the launch of his new book when he becomes a suspect in his wife's murder. What is the name of his previous book, which, as it turns out, provides a clue to the identity of the killer and the murder plan?
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
