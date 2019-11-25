English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: November 22
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: November 22
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: November 22
This week's quiz:
In Saand Ki Aankh, soon after satellite television was launched in India, what evening soap do we see Prakashi (Taapsee Pannu) and Chandro (Bhumi Pednekar) watching with the entire family in their home?
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tesla Cybertruck Receives Almost 150,000 Orders In Just Two Days After Revealing
- Shaking Your Head to Remove Water from Ears Can Cause Brain Damage, Study Suggests
- Aparajitha Ayodhya: Kangana Ranaut Debuts as Producer with Film on Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid Case
- Amazon Has Some Cool Deals on The OnePlus TV: Discounts, Cashback And More
- Chaayos Insists They Only Use Your Facial Data To Let You Buy a Cup of Chai Quickly