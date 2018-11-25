English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: November 23
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: November 23
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: November 23
This week's question:
In Raazirea Alia Bhatt plays Sehmat, a young Kashmiri girl who is groomed to become an undercover RAW agent. What is the first test message she sends in Morse after marrying into a high-ranking army family in Pakistan?
In Raazirea Alia Bhatt plays Sehmat, a young Kashmiri girl who is groomed to become an undercover RAW agent. What is the first test message she sends in Morse after marrying into a high-ranking army family in Pakistan?
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Friday 16 November , 2018 Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Live TV
Recommended For You
- History Not India’s Friend as 2018 Hockey World Cup Looms on the Horizon
- Remember me as a Fighter, Says Departing Fernando Alonso
- German Teen Loses License Just 49 Minutes After Passing the Driving Test
- PUBG Video With Humorous Takes on The Battle Royale Game Goes Viral: Watch Video
- Grandma Spends Third Thanksgiving With Stranger She Accidentally Invited to Dinner