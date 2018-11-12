GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

The Really Tough Movie Quiz: November 8

The Really Tough Movie Quiz: November 8

News18.com

Updated:November 12, 2018, 2:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: November 8
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: November 8
Loading...
This Week’s Quiz:

In The Lunchbox, Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays an accountant named Shaikh, who must train under Irrfan Khan's character Saajan Fernandes before Saajan retires and leaves the company. Where did Shaikh work before moving to Mumbai?


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...