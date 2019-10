The Really Tough Movie Quiz: October 11

This Week’s quiz:

In Badhaai Ho, name the doctor couple who confirm the pregnancy of Neena Gupta's character Priyamvada when she visits with her husband for a check up.

View Survey

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.