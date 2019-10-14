The Really Tough Movie Quiz: October 11

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Week’s quiz:
In Badhaai Ho, name the doctor couple who confirm the pregnancy of Neena Gupta's character Priyamvada when she visits with her husband for a check up.
