GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

The Really Tough Movie Quiz: October 19

The Really Tough Movie Quiz: October 19

News18.com

Updated:October 20, 2018, 8:35 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: October 19
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: October 19
Loading...
This Week’s quiz:

In Tamasha, Ved (Ranbir Kapoor) has an interest in storytelling but his family insists that he pursue a more conventional academic stream. What does he end up studying after completing school?


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...