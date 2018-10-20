English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: October 19
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: October 19
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: October 19
Loading...
This Week’s quiz:
In Tamasha, Ved (Ranbir Kapoor) has an interest in storytelling but his family insists that he pursue a more conventional academic stream. What does he end up studying after completing school?
In Tamasha, Ved (Ranbir Kapoor) has an interest in storytelling but his family insists that he pursue a more conventional academic stream. What does he end up studying after completing school?
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Is Quicksilver Returning to MCU? Here's What Aaron Taylor-Johnson Says
- Sumit Malik Reaches Semi-final on Opening Day of World Wrestling Championships
- Director, Producer of Emraan Hashmi's Maiden Production 'Cheat India' Caught in #MeToo Storm
- Pakistani Poet's Daughter has to Drive Taxi to Make Ends Meet
- Spiders, Man: Lake Gets Caught in Kilometer-Large Web; Scary Pics Included
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...