Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
News18 » Movies
1-min read

The Really Tough Movie Quiz: October 25

News18.com

Updated:October 27, 2019, 2:12 AM IST
This Week’s quiz:

In Simmba, the protagonist as a young boy selling tickets of a film in black gets into a confrontation outside the cinema with the local goon (Sonu Sood), who becomes impressed with the boy's confidence. What film is he selling tickets to?

