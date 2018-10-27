GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: October 26

Updated:October 27, 2018, 5:03 PM IST
This week's quiz:

In an early scene in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor) and Alizeh (Anushka Sharma) go on a double date with their respective partners, which ends badly after Alizeh insinuates that Ayan’s girlfriend (Lisa Haydon) is a gold-digger by referencing a specific film. What film is this?


