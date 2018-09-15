The Really Tough Movie Quiz: September 14

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This week's question:
In Rockstar, a music label owner, Dhingra (Piyush Mishra), signs Jordan (Ranbir Kapoor) for his first album after a recommendation from Ustad Jameel Khan (Shammi Kapoor). What is the name of Dhingra’s music label?
