GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

The Really Tough Movie Quiz: September 14

The Really Tough Movie Quiz: September 14

News18.com

Updated:September 15, 2018, 5:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: September 14
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: September 14
Loading...
This week's question:

In Rockstar, a music label owner, Dhingra (Piyush Mishra), signs Jordan (Ranbir Kapoor) for his first album after a recommendation from Ustad Jameel Khan (Shammi Kapoor). What is the name of Dhingra’s music label?

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

PM Modi Launches ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan', Picks Up the Broom at Ambedkar School

PM Modi Launches ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan', Picks Up the Broom at Ambedkar School

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...