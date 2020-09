This week's quiz:

In Bala, Ayushmann Khurrana’s character buys ‘hair growing oil’ from a neighborhood general store run by Seema Pahwa’s character Indira Mausi, who asks him to upload color corrected photos of her niece on Instagram. What is the name of Indira Mausi’s shop?

There will be goodies for a few of you who will manage to get the correct answer.