The Really Tough Movie Quiz: September 20

This week's quiz:

In Dream Girl, Karam (Ayushmann Khurrana) is an unemployed young man who lives with his father (Annu Kapoor) in Gokul, Mathura. Karam is desperate to find a job since his father is buried in debt. What kind of shop does his father run?

<a href="https://news18.survey.fm/the-really-tough-movie-quiz-september-13" rel="nofollow">View Survey</a>

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.