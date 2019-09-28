The Really Tough Movie Quiz: September 27

This week's quiz:

In The Zoya Factor, what is the name of the advertising agency where Sonam Kapoor's character works as a junior executive?

<a href="https://news18.survey.fm/the-really-tough-movie-quiz-september-28" rel="nofollow">View Survey</a>

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.