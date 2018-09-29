GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: September 28

News18.com

Updated:September 29, 2018, 2:34 PM IST
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: September 28
This Week’s quiz:

In Hera Pheri, Paresh Rawal plays Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, a car mechanic and garage owner who takes in Raju (Akshay Kumar) and Shyam (Sunil Shetty) as tenants in his home. What is the name of Baburao’s garage?

