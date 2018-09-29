English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: September 28
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: September 28
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: September 28
Loading...
This Week’s quiz:
In Hera Pheri, Paresh Rawal plays Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, a car mechanic and garage owner who takes in Raju (Akshay Kumar) and Shyam (Sunil Shetty) as tenants in his home. What is the name of Baburao’s garage?
In Hera Pheri, Paresh Rawal plays Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, a car mechanic and garage owner who takes in Raju (Akshay Kumar) and Shyam (Sunil Shetty) as tenants in his home. What is the name of Baburao’s garage?
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: Two-time Champions ATK Handed Opening Day Defeat by Kerala Blasters
- Tanushree Dutta Questions Twinkle Khanna’s Support as Akshay Kumar Keeps Working With Nana Patekar
- All-New BMW F 750 GS and 850 GS launched in India, Prices Start from Rs 11.95 Lakh
- Sui Dhaaga Box Office Day 1: Anushka, Varun’s Film Earns Rs 8.30 Crore
- Built to Last Just 6 Months, India's 'Mangalyaan' Marks Four-Year Space Anniversary
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...