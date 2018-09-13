The Really Tough Movie Quiz: September 7

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Stree, Rajkummar Rao plays Vicky, a gifted tailor whom the locals have dubbed “the Manish Malhotra of Chanderi”. What is the name of his father’s tailoring shop where he operates from?
