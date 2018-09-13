GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
The Really Tough Movie Quiz: September 7

Updated:September 13, 2018, 5:08 PM IST
In Stree, Rajkummar Rao plays Vicky, a gifted tailor whom the locals have dubbed “the Manish Malhotra of Chanderi”. What is the name of his father’s tailoring shop where he operates from?

