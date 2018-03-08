English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Remix Gave Importance to My Music Know-how, Not Looks: Sunidhi Chauhan
"The Remix", presented by Amazon Prime Video, will also feature composer Amit Trivedi and DJ Nucleya. It will start streaming on Friday.
Image: A file photo of Sunidhi Chauhan
Mumbai: Singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who will be seen as a judge on digital reality show The Remix, says shooting for it while she was pregnant was easy-going and enjoyable as the emphasis was given to her musical knowledge over her looks.
The Remix, presented by Amazon Prime Video, will also feature composer Amit Trivedi and DJ Nucleya. It will start streaming on Friday.
Sunidhi was pregnant with her child. She delivered a boy in January.
"'The Remix' came to me at a very special stage in my life - when I was expecting my first child. It is heartening to receive a warm welcome by the creators of the show. Moreover, they made the working atmosphere as easy-going for me as possible - it did not feel like I was on set putting in many long hours.
"What is truly remarkable is the fact that the importance was given to my musical know-how, and not how I looked on screen," Sunidhi said in a statement.
Hosted by actor Karan Tacker, The Remix will have 10 teams each comprising a singer and music producer, who create their own unique sound of music and compete against each other.
An Amazon Prime Original, the show is created and produced by Greymatter Entertainment.
