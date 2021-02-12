News18 Logo

News18» News»Movies»'The Rock at 15' Pic is a Viral Meme Now
1-MIN READ

'The Rock at 15' Pic is a Viral Meme Now

Dwayne Johnson throwback

A throwback picture of beefed up Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has made its way to social media and fans are comparing their younger selves to it.

Based on the life of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, new series Young Rock is all set to premiere soon. It recaps the former WWE Champion's life from three different points in his childhood — when he was 10 living in Hawaii, when he was 15 living in Nashville and having run-ins with the law and when he was 18 and heading off to the University of Miami to play college football.

Johnson made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's talk show and spoke about his series. A picture of him also made way on the show, which shows him posing shirtless and flaunting his beefed up physique. He holds a football in his hand and shows off his biceps. Fans are now posting pics by its side and comparing their younger selves with The Rock.

Meanwhile, The Rock will also be featuring in Netflix movie Red Notice. He also makes his superhero foray with DC's Black Adam.


