'The Rock at 15' Pic is a Viral Meme Now

Based on the life of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, new series Young Rock is all set to premiere soon. It recaps the former WWE Champion's life from three different points in his childhood — when he was 10 living in Hawaii, when he was 15 living in Nashville and having run-ins with the law and when he was 18 and heading off to the University of Miami to play college football.

Johnson made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's talk show and spoke about his series. A picture of him also made way on the show, which shows him posing shirtless and flaunting his beefed up physique. He holds a football in his hand and shows off his biceps. Fans are now posting pics by its side and comparing their younger selves with The Rock.

That ain’t right wow @TheRock was straight getting grown women in big trouble yo! @jimmyfallon you good you were safe - if true the rock looked 35 at 15, fine but that’s scary ~ some of us would have been in trouble 😱 omg https://t.co/kSxFR6qRWK— absyte (@absyte2) February 11, 2021

Trying to be The Rock at 15. pic.twitter.com/MlcyuiEaVZ— Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) February 11, 2021

The rock at age 15 Vs me at age 15 pic.twitter.com/KwJXNBXrOd— Evan (@EvanDurantx) February 11, 2021

The Rock at 15 vs me at 15 pic.twitter.com/SA8KpZDzYs— Jackson (@jstrick_16) February 11, 2021

Me at 15 vs. The rock at 15. I see no difference pic.twitter.com/XApwjT0CJt— Scott Waller (@wswaller) February 12, 2021

The rock at 15 vs me at 15... pic.twitter.com/c8IJWCqJes— Jonathan Florez (@JonathanFlorez_) February 12, 2021

The Rock at 15 Me at 15 pic.twitter.com/ttQcxyZOi9— orlee baldedara (@orleee) February 11, 2021

Meanwhile, The Rock will also be featuring in Netflix movie Red Notice. He also makes his superhero foray with DC's Black Adam.