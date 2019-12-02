Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

The Rock Calls his Bromance with Jumanji Co-star Kevin Hart His 'Other Marriage'

The Rock shared a seven-minute tribute to Kevin Hart, which was part-hilarious and part-emotional. The video documents their press tour so far, in which the two actors are seen making fun of the other.

News18.com

Updated:December 2, 2019, 7:13 PM IST
The Rock Calls his Bromance with Jumanji Co-star Kevin Hart His 'Other Marriage'
Image: Facebook

From Central Intelligence to even Hobbs & Shaw, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Kevin Hart have maintained an enviable bromance on and off screen. Hart was involved in a deadly car crash at Mulholland Highway, Los Angeles in September this year. After undergoing back surgery and recovering from the injuries, Hart returned to work by joining The Rock and the rest of the cast members of Jumanji: The Next Level for the global press tour in Mexico.

The Rock shared a seven-minute tribute to Hart, which showed off the endearing bond they share. The video documents their press tour so far, in which the two actors are seen making fun of the other - whether it is Hart getting scared of butterflies and moths or The Rock's adoration of small men like his Hart and Danny DeVito.

During their interview rounds, the 47-year-old former WWE wrestler said that his heart stopped beating when he got the heartbreaking news of Hart's accident. He said that he is proud of how he has recovered and come back stronger from the low point in his life. The two even spoke candidly about how their lives have changed because of their bond and friendship.

The Rock captioned the video, "7min of my 'other marriage'. Me and Kevin Hart always have THE. BEST. time and love giving each other 'the business' all day long. But this past year we realized just how fragile life is - it can all be taken away in an instant. Gone. And the most important things in life, are the ones that are always right in front of us. Family. Friends. Life itself. Love you man."

Jumanji: The Next Level releases December 13.

