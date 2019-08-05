The Rock Doesn’t Want to be Beaten More Than Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious Films, Says Report

The Fast and the Furious franchise is known for adrenaline-pumping action and fist-fight sequences that may knock the senses out of an otherwise average Joe. However, the articulate and intricate set pieces or showdowns is not all that the stars are fighting in and over. As per a report, the top-billed cast of the film series have also been fighting over who will fight more and better in the films.

As per a story in the Wall Street Journal, titled Fast & Furious’ Stars’ Complicated Demand—I Never Want to Lose a Fight, the writer explores how the lead stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and the late entry Jason Statham demand action choreography to be creative in the sense that individual stars don't end up getting hit more than their opposition, especially when it comes to fight sequences among the three action stars. The report says that it is done so that one does not look less ‘macho’ on-screen than any other.

As per the report, producers and crew members on the films say that Statham negotiated an agreement with the studio about how badly he can be beaten up on the screen. Diesel, on the other hand, has his younger sister, a producer on the franchise films, police the number of punches he takes. And Mr. Johnson enlists producers, editors and fight coordinators to help make sure he always gives as good as he gets.

A Universal spokesman was quoted as saying in the matter that the fights ensure “Every character has their moment, and that all are seen as formidable opponents. Each ‘Fast’ character is a hero to someone watching, and we never forget that.”

According to a post-production crew member, while working on in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, in a scene that required The Rock to be lying on the ground at Vin Diesel’s feet, he insisted his character at least be sitting up.

The report makes more claims as such and shows instances from the film where the same action sequence is repeated, with role reversal.

The Fast and The Furious spin-off, Hobbs and Shaw has released in theatres and has opened to a great response at the Indian box office. Featuring Johnson and Statham in lead roles, the film opened in cinemas on August 2.

