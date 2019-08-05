Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

The Rock Doesn’t Want to be Beaten More Than Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious Films, Says Report

Stars of 'The Fast and The Furious' franchise, Jason Statham, The Rock and Vin Diesel have reportedly come up with ways to maintain their 'macho' image on screen. Read on to find out how.

News18.com

Updated:August 5, 2019, 2:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
The Rock Doesn’t Want to be Beaten More Than Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious Films, Says Report
Image of The Rock, Vin Diesel, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

The Fast and the Furious franchise is known for adrenaline-pumping action and fist-fight sequences that may knock the senses out of an otherwise average Joe. However, the articulate and intricate set pieces or showdowns is not all that the stars are fighting in and over. As per a report, the top-billed cast of the film series have also been fighting over who will fight more and better in the films.

As per a story in the Wall Street Journal, titled Fast & Furious’ Stars’ Complicated Demand—I Never Want to Lose a Fight, the writer explores how the lead stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and the late entry Jason Statham demand action choreography to be creative in the sense that individual stars don't end up getting hit more than their opposition, especially when it comes to fight sequences among the three action stars. The report says that it is done so that one does not look less ‘macho’ on-screen than any other.

As per the report, producers and crew members on the films say that Statham negotiated an agreement with the studio about how badly he can be beaten up on the screen. Diesel, on the other hand, has his younger sister, a producer on the franchise films, police the number of punches he takes. And Mr. Johnson enlists producers, editors and fight coordinators to help make sure he always gives as good as he gets.

A Universal spokesman was quoted as saying in the matter that the fights ensure “Every character has their moment, and that all are seen as formidable opponents. Each ‘Fast’ character is a hero to someone watching, and we never forget that.”

According to a post-production crew member, while working on in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, in a scene that required The Rock to be lying on the ground at Vin Diesel’s feet, he insisted his character at least be sitting up.

The report makes more claims as such and shows instances from the film where the same action sequence is repeated, with role reversal.

The Fast and The Furious spin-off, Hobbs and Shaw has released in theatres and has opened to a great response at the Indian box office. Featuring Johnson and Statham in lead roles, the film opened in cinemas on August 2.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram