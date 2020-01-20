The Rock Shares Cause of Father Rocky Johnson's Sudden Death

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's father, wrestling pioneer Rocky Johnson, died quick of a massive heart attack. Dwayne shared on Sunday thanking fans for "lifting" his spirits, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He said the news of his father's death on Wednesday, aged 75, writing a moving tribute on Instagram and Twitter, but in his new video, he also shared that he didn't get a chance to say goodbye.

In the video he said: "Hey everybody I just wanted to stop in on this very blessed Sunday to say thank you so much. Thank you.''

"My heart is so full of gratitude, deep in my bones, in my constitution, in my wiring, in my heart and in my manna, for the outpouring of love and the support and well wishes and condolences you have sent me and my family during this time.''

"You've lifted my spirits in ways that I hope you can imagine."

He added he has read "as many" condolence messages as he "possibly could."

"As you know... I lost my old man a few days ago. I lost him just like that, didn't get a chance to say goodbye to him.''

"I'd give anything right now to give him a big ole hug and a big ole kiss before he crossed over and just say thank you and I love you and I respect you. But I didn't get a chance to say that, but such is life, as many of you know."

"A lot of you guys wanted to know what happened to my dad. He had not been feeling well, had been battling a cold and infection and on Tuesday he had what's called a deep vein thrombosis, which is essentially a clot in the leg.''

"It was a big ole blood clot that broke free, travelled up his body, and went right to his lung, clotted his lung and he died very quickly from a massive heart attack, just like that..."

He also noted he really didn't know "where to start" with his speech, but said he was sipping on tequila and could hear his father's voice, saying: "Make sure you put me over in the speech - say good stuff about me. That's right, dad. That's why you will always be better than me.''

"And I love it and I love you and I love you guys."

