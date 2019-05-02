English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Rock to Meet Avengers Endgame Producer Kevin Fiege, What's Cooking There?
After the early success of 'Avengers: Endgame,' Dwayne Johnson teased a meeting with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige in an Instagram video. See here.
Image: The Rock /Instagram
After the mammoth box office opening that Marvel Studios' latest offering Avengers: Endgame amassed, in under a week, praise for the superhero spectacle has not stopped pouring in. Recently, Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) also pitched the Endgame for the Oscars in a lengthy Twitter post, where he was seen applauding Captain Marvel's character and the film's other technical aspects.
Among one of these fans is Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who's also one of the biggest movie stars in the world right now. Johnson shared a congratulatory message for the film and also teased a possible collaboration with the studio that is behind the biggest superheros films in recent history.
First, Johnson congratulated the entire Avengers: Endgame team on the early success of the film. Closing out the video he said, "Also congratulations to the architect and the mastermind behind this whole thing Kevin Feige. Congratulations my friend. It's been so cool to watch and witness and learn. As I watch you and your team just meticulously storytelling over the years has just been really incredible. The biggest movie of all time...HOLY S***! Look what you did. Look what you guys did Kevin. Congrats on that and I know our assistants have been trying to get us together for dinner for months now. We're both super busy boys and I look forward to our schedules linking up and that's it. Congrats guys."
See video here:
Johnson is currently the star of franchise cinema and the biggest name in Hollywood. He has been associated with Fast and The Furious series for many years now and is also starring in the spin-off Hobbs and Shaw. Johnson does not have a reel-life superhero film to his credit yet, but it may change soon.
There are also reports of Johnson featuring in DC's Black Adam, so optimists must caution. Today is also Johnson's 47th birthday.
Read: How Frequent Migration and Bullying Shaped Up the Legend of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
