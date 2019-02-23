English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Rock's Throwback to His High School Days When Class Fellows Thought He Was An Undercover Cop
The Rock has shared a hilarious photograph dating back to his high school days and we can't stop laughing at him, with him.
Image: Dwayne Johnson/Instagram
Dwayne Johnson or The Rock, as he is most famously known as, is indeed the funny guy he often portrays on screen. He has come with a hilarious throwback picture of his high school days when standing at six foot four, he was suspected of being an undercover cop by his fellow students.
Johnson wrote on his Twitter handle, “Nice trip down memory lane. And yes, very true story when I moved from Hawaii to Nashville. I was already 6’4 225lbs with a pornstache at 15yrs old — and the students in my new high school thought I was an undercover cop. All the lovely ladies stayed far away from me ♂️”
This is not the first time that Johnson has resorted to the use of old pics and dry wit to amuse his fans. Earlier, a Twitter account of the Canadian football team he used to play for shared The Rock’s head shot for the Internet to see. Johnson replied, “6’5 280lbs of hungry nightmare (or thirsty dream pending one’s perspective). Also not sure why I thought shaving my goatee but keep my beard was a good choice ♂️ Someone throw chunky smiles over here another waffle.”
Another picture that the cyberspace must be familiar with is the black turtleneck and fanny pack photograph of the pro wrestler, when world was reminded that Johnson too was a victim to '90s fashion. The Rock had recreated the viral photograph.
Rest assured that no one pokes fun at The Rock, apart from his own self. If you smell, The Rock is cooking some high school jest. His upcoming film is Fighting With My Family.
Nice trip down memory lane. And yes, very true story when I moved from Hawaii to Nashville, I was already 6’4 225lbs with a pornstache at 15yrs old — and the students in my new high school thought I was an undercover cop. All the lovely ladies stayed far away from me ♂️ https://t.co/P0m71Bo487— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 23, 2019
6’5 280lbs of hungry nightmare (or thirsty dream pending one’s perspective). Also not sure why I thought shaving my goatee but keep my beard was a good choice ♂️ Someone throw chunky smiles over here another waffle. #RookieHeadShot #CFL #Calgary https://t.co/TS71rNZtRM— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 17, 2018
