The Romantics: Amul Celebrates Yash Chopra's Legacy With Gold Topical, YRF Reacts

The Romantics, a docu-series based on the legacy of Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra’s films, has taken us down a path of nostalgia. The series is being appreciated all over the country, and recently, Amul paid tribute to Yash Chopra’s legacy. Amul, in their latest topical edition, presented their take on the series The Romantics. Amul is known for releasing its topicals on the most current and trendy topics across all fields.

In their recent topical, the famous Amul girl can be seen donning the iconic yellow chiffon saree from the YRF film Chandni while munching on a piece of bread and butter. The background has several illustrations of scenes from popular YRF films like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Band Baja Baraat among others. The poster reads, “Kuch lamhe romance ke," on top, and ends with the pun “Amul Butter ke liye waqt banao."

Yash Raj Films reposted the poster on their Instagram handle and thanked Amul India for the amazing illustration. They said, “Thank you, Amul India, for being utterly butterly Romantic." Netizens are blown away by the latest advertisement and have left numerous heart and fire emojis on the post. One user appreciated the post and wrote that it is “really romantic."

The Romantics, a four-part Netflix docu-series that celebrates Yash Chopra and his legacy, follows the journey of the director who created the template for the quintessential Bollywood romance drama, a formula that has endured to this day among most filmmakers. It then tells the story of how his son Aditya Chopra carried on his father's legacy while navigating through the ups and downs faced by Yash Raj Films.

The series features anecdotes from all industry insiders who have worked under the banner of YRF, including Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, and others.

The docuseries is helmed by Smriti Mundhra and released around Valentine’s Day.

