The Shalmali Kholgade Collective Pay Tribute to 'Game of Thrones', See Video

The original 'Game Of Thrones' theme has been composed by Iranian-German artist Ramin Djawadi. Indian artist Shalmali Kholgade gave a fitting tribute to the series whose finale season airs tomorrow.

Updated:April 14, 2019, 3:13 PM IST
The Shalmali Kholgade Collective Pay Tribute to 'Game of Thrones', See Video
Image: Shalmali Kholgade/Instagram
The entire nation has been taken over by Game of Thrones storm, with just hours remaining to its much-hyped finale season release. In lead-up to the premiere, singer Shalmali Kholgade released a cover of Game of Thrones theme. The video shows an ensemble of people, who are giving voices to the famed GoT theme music.

The original GoT theme has been composed by Iranian-German artiste Ramin Djawadi. The cover was rendered by The Shalmali Kholgade Collective. Sharing the video, Shalmali wrote, "The Shalmali Kholgade Collective is OUT NOW! This one goes out to celebrate the return of one the biggest shows on TV and its final season." She added, "The Shalmali Kholgade Collective - these are people I’ve shared a stage with on my shows. They’re all so special to me. Here's my video with all of them."

See video here:



Shalmali has given voice to popular Bollywood tracks like Pareshaan, Lat Lag Gayi and more. She has also co-judged Indian Idol. The HBO series GoT will be premiering on Star World and HotStar in India on April 15 at 6.30 AM. It is expected to break global viewership records. Keeping in tune with the fanfare, Shalmali's cover track is a fitting tribute to this phenomenon of a show.

