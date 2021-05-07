The Show Must Go On: Nikki Tamboli on Shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi After Brother's Death

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli, who recently lost her elder brother Jatin Tamboli to Covid-19, chose to go ahead with her work commitments. After her stint in BB 14, Nikki has signed up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and left for Cape Town yesterday for shooting. She informed the same on her Instagram handle. Sharing a picture of herself in Khatron Ke Khiladi jacket, she penned a long heartfelt note.

She wrote that she’s at the stage of her life where her family is struggling hard to overcome the loss on one side and on the other side she has her work commitments. She mentioned that family comes always first, however, her father told her that she should go and achieve her dream as her brother will be the happiest watching her fulfil those. In her note, the actress also shared that how her brother was super excited about Khatron Ke Khiladi while he was in the hospital. She further added that she has been going through a lot but as it’s said ‘The Show Must Go On’. She concluded her note by saying “I am fighting my pain to see my brother happy and he will be my shield forever”.

Her brother, Jatin Tamboli, died of Covid-19 on May 4 at the age of 29. The actress took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news of her brother’s demise and penned a heartbreaking note. She wrote, “You gave no one a last farewell, Not ever said goodbye, You were gone before we knew it”. As soon as she shared the post, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Mahajan, Aly Goni, Manu Punjabi, and others have extended their condolences to the family in the comment.

Meanwhile, apart from Nikki, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari, and Arjun Bijlani will also be seen on the KKK 11.

