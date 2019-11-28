Take the pledge to vote

The Simpsons Composer Danny Elfman Reveals the Show Is Finally Coming to an End

The popular animated show, The Simpsons, is coming to an end after 31 years. Its music composer Danny Elfman has hinted towards its last season.

Updated:November 28, 2019, 7:16 PM IST
Image: AFP Relaxnews/ © FOX Broadcasting Company/The Simpsons/Google

Popular TV show, The Simpsons, currently holds the record for the longest-running animated show in the world with thirty-one seasons since 1989. But according to the show's composer Danny Elfman, its glorious run-time is coming to an end.

"Well, from what I've heard, it is coming to an end. So, that argument will also come to an end. I don't know for a fact, but I've heard that it will be in its last year," Elfman told Joe.

Speaking about the show's legacy, he said, “All I can say is that I’m so flabbergasted and amazed that it has lasted as long as it did. You have to realise, when I scored The Simpsons, I wrote this crazy piece of music, and I expected no one would hear it, because I really did not think the show had a chance in hell.”

He called the show, created by Matt Groening, a success that was “one of the truly big surprises in my life”. The composer also a rich discography with some of the most popular movies like Tim Burton's Batman, Edward Scissorhands, and Beetlejuice.

The show that runs on Fox Broadcasting Company, is a satirical depiction of working-class life, epitomized by the Simpson family, which consists of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. The show is set in the fictional town of Springfield and parodies American culture and society, television, and the human condition. Since its debut on December 17, 1989, 670 episodes of The Simpsons have been broadcast. The latest season of The Simpsons is yet to be announced.

