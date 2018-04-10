English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Simpsons' Creators Response to The Controversy Around Apu's Character Saddens Hari Kondabolu
In Sunday's episode titled "No Good Read Goes Unpunished", the characters Marge and Lisa Simpson allude to the fact that "The Simpsons" has not quite figured out when to address the issue.
Image: Poster of The Simpsons
Los Angeles: Hari Kondabolu, an American comedian with roots in India, is "sad" at the addressal of the Apu controversy by the makers of the hit American animated sitcom The Simpsons.
Kondabolu in the documentary The Problem With Apu discussed in detail how The Simpsons creators were damaging South Asian caricature, Apu, who has had to grapple with the troubling stereotype of a convenience store clerk with an exaggerated, fake Indian accent since the show's existence.
In Sunday's episode titled "No Good Read Goes Unpunished", the characters Marge and Lisa Simpson allude to the fact that "The Simpsons" has not quite figured out when to address the issue, reports dailymail.co.uk.
After the episode aired, Kondabolu tweeted: "Wow. 'Politically Incorrect?' That's the takeaway from my movie and the discussion it sparked? Man, I really loved this show. This is sad."
Wow. “Politically Incorrect?” That’s the takeaway from my movie & the discussion it sparked? Man, I really loved this show. This is sad. https://t.co/lYFH5LguEJ— Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) April 9, 2018
In “The Problem with Apu,” I used Apu & The Simpsons as an entry point into a larger conversation about the representation of marginalized groups & why this is important. The Simpsons response tonight is not a jab at me, but at what many of us consider progress.— Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) April 9, 2018
"In 'The Problem with Apu' I used Apu and The Simpsons as an entry point into a larger conversation about the representation of marginalised groups and why this is important. 'The Simpsons' response tonight is not a jab at me, but at what many of us consider progress," he wrote.
| Edited by: Sameeksha
