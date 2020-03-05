The Simpsons Predicted Coronavirus Outbreak in 1993? Twitter Thinks So

Coronavirus has taken over the world and the Internet alike. Films are being delayed, stars are skipping multi-city tours, large gathering avoided and cancellations of important government and sports events-- coronavirus scare is showing its effects.

While everyone is talking about COVID-19 lately, seems like Simpsons were talking about it 27 years ago.

A number of pictures from old episodes of the animated comedy show have been circulating on the Internet suggesting that The Simpsons predicted the outbreak of the virus over two decades in advance.

The stills are believed to be taken from a 1993 episode, where there is an illness creating chaos. Homer and Principal Skinner are seen infected with spreading germs over Springfield. One of the pics also shows the news anchor with the words "corona virus" written in the backdrop.

Harry Potter actor, Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the franchise seem to believe it. The actor shared the pictures on his Instagram account.

Twitter users are also convinced about the prediction.

Aaaaaaaand the Simpsons predicted corona virus pic.twitter.com/8I2Rq1DbuM — SalmayneYo (@young_salvatore) March 3, 2020

Simpson predictions from 1993 season 4 episode 21..wow Corona virus😞 pic.twitter.com/QDvcliJQOW — ACE21 (@AceLomavatu) March 5, 2020

So everyone is gonna just ignore the fact that the Simpson’s cartoon predictions are coming through?

1. 9/11

2. Kobe helicopter crash

3. Corona virus.#GuruCartoon#TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/nYDo3jUhNp — Lammy_lams (@lammy_lams) March 1, 2020

Don't know how they do it, but The Simpsons are always on point with the predictions (i.e. 9/11, trump, Corona Virus, etc). #Crazy pic.twitter.com/ix3vi76WB6 — Ä-LEX-ANDER THE GREAT (@LEXercise) March 4, 2020

While the makers of The Simpsons are yet to give a confirmation about the same, some fans are arguing that the pictures are fake. They claim them to altered explaining that the original show had "housecat flu" instead of coronavirus.

Well, if this turns out to be true, this will not be the first time that Simpsons predicted the future. Before this, an episode from Season 11 referring Trump as “President Trump” created quite a noise after last US elections. Also, fans had pointed to an episode from Season 10 listing 20th Century Fox as a “division of Walt Disney Co.” when Disney announced the purchase of Fox recently.

