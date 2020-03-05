English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
2-MIN READ

The Simpsons Predicted Coronavirus Outbreak in 1993? Twitter Thinks So

While everyone is talking about Coronavirus and COVID-19 lately, seems like The Simpsons were talking about it 27 years ago.

  News18.com
  March 5, 2020, 10:32 AM IST
Coronavirus has taken over the world and the Internet alike. Films are being delayed, stars are skipping multi-city tours, large gathering avoided and cancellations of important government and sports events-- coronavirus scare is showing its effects.

A number of pictures from old episodes of the animated comedy show have been circulating on the Internet suggesting that The Simpsons predicted the outbreak of the virus over two decades in advance.

The stills are believed to be taken from a 1993 episode, where there is an illness creating chaos. Homer and Principal Skinner are seen infected with spreading germs over Springfield. One of the pics also shows the news anchor with the words "corona virus" written in the backdrop.

Harry Potter actor, Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the franchise seem to believe it. The actor shared the pictures on his Instagram account.

Twitter users are also convinced about the prediction.

While the makers of The Simpsons are yet to give a confirmation about the same, some fans are arguing that the pictures are fake. They claim them to altered explaining that the original show had "housecat flu" instead of coronavirus.

Well, if this turns out to be true, this will not be the first time that Simpsons predicted the future. Before this, an episode from Season 11 referring Trump as “President Trump” created quite a noise after last US elections. Also, fans had pointed to an episode from Season 10 listing 20th Century Fox as a “division of Walt Disney Co.” when Disney announced the purchase of Fox recently.

Follow @News18Movies for more


