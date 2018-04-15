English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'The Simpsons' Showrunner Responds After Backlash Over Indian Character 'Apu'
An episode of the the animated series addressed the criticism that Apu represents a racist stereotype last week, through a line from the character Lisa, delivered while Marge reads her a bedtime story
The Simpsons showrunner and executive producer Al Jean has responded to the feedback surrounding a recent "Simpsons" episode that attempted to address the controversy over the depiction of character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon.
The Simpsons features an Indian character called Apu, who has had to grapple with the troubling stereotype of a convenience store clerk with an exaggerated and fake Indian accent since the show's existence. It was voiced by Hank Azaria.
Jean tweeted: "I truly appreciate all the responses pro and con. Will continue to try and find an answer that is popular and more important(ly) right."
An episode of the animated series addressed the criticism that Apu represents a racist stereotype last week, through a line from the character Lisa, delivered while Marge reads her a bedtime story, reported variety.com.
"Something that started decades ago and was applauded and inoffensive is now politically incorrect. What can you do?" said Marge. Lisa then looks over at a framed photograph of Apu, which has the line: "Don't have a cow!" written on it. Marge responds: "Some things will be dealt with at a later date." To which, Lisa says: "If at all."
Though the episode was well-received by some, many felt the attempt was half-hearted and underdone.
Hari Kondabolu, an American comedian and the filmmaker with roots in India, who is behind the documentary The Problem with Apu, wrote: "Wow. ‘Politically Incorrect?' That's the takeaway from my movie and the discussion it sparked? Man, I really loved this show. This is sad."
(With IANS inputs)
