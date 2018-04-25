GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

The Simpsons' Star Hank Azaria Willing to Step Aside from Apu

Apu had to grapple with the troubling stereotype of a convenience store clerk with an exaggerated, fake Indian accent since the show's inception.

IANS

Updated:April 25, 2018, 7:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
The Simpsons' Star Hank Azaria Willing to Step Aside from Apu
Image: A still of Apu


Los Angeles: Actor Hank Azaria, who voices Apu in "The Simpsons", says he is willing to stop voicing the character following a controversy surrounding the shows racial stereotyping.

The actor spoke about the stir during his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, reports ew.com.

"I say my eyes have been opened. And I think the most important thing is we have to listen to South Asian people, Indian people in this country, when they talk about what they feel and how they think about this character, and what their American experience of it has been," Azaria said.

Apu had to grapple with the troubling stereotype of a convenience store clerk with an exaggerated, fake Indian accent since the show's inception.

"And I think the most important thing is we have to listen to South Asian people, Indian people in this country when they talk about what they feel and how they think about this character, and what their American experience of it has been… Listening to voices means inclusion in the writers' room.

"I really want to see Indian, South Asian writers in the writers' room, not in a token way, but genuinely informing whatever new direction this character may take, including how it is voiced or not voiced."

He followed that up by volunteering to stop voicing the character -- or taking part in some sort of character evolution.

"I'm perfectly willing and happy to step aside -- or help transition it into something new. I really hope that's what 'The Simpsons' does. It not only makes sense, but it just feels like the right thing to do, to me."

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

Recommended For You