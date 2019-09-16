The Sky Is Pink Early Reviews: Priyanka Chopra Film Gets 4-minute Standing Ovation at TIFF
The Sky is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose, stars Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Waseem.
The Sky Is Pink is a film that audiences have been anticipating for quite a while now. One of the primary reasons being that this is Priyanka Chopra's first Bollywood film after three years. The film recently made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Going by the first reactions, the film sounds quite promising.
After being screened at the TIFF on Saturday, the film received a standing ovation lasting four minutes. Reviews of the film on Twitter praised Shonali Bose and the other cast and crew members for their work.
The film is based on the love story of a couple narrated by their daughter who suffers from a terminal illness. It seems that the aspect of the film surrounding the illness also touched audiences. One of the film's positive reviews was from a doctor who claimed that the film reminded him why he chose to work in medicine. Others even called the film a tearjerker.
Amazing to hear from the Chaudhary family today which is whom #TheSkyIsPink is based.
Deep, emotional film about family fighting to keep their daughter alive due to a health condition.@priyankachopra was outstanding and @FarOutAkhtar was great too. You will 😭#TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/s9ik8kH3bS
— Wayne R (@WaynieTDot) September 14, 2019
After watching #TheSkyIsPink I just have to try to advocate more for those with #immunedeficiencies - It has reinforced why I went into #Medicine and my job as an #Immunologist - https://t.co/we2FwGC1sv — Dr. Winder Gill (@winder_gill) September 15, 2019
What a powerful Saturday of #TIFF19 films! Started my day with this tear jerker. #TheSkyIsPink cast talk about this amazing story of a family's courageous journey! https://t.co/fR8bBa6SMI
— Writethana (@writethana) September 15, 2019
Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra had also shared a video of her entry on the red carpet. Along with the video she thanked fans for their support and for coming to see her film.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you, thank you, thank you... for coming to see us and #TheSkyIsPink. Your love and support has always meant the world to me... I’m so grateful for your constant support! #WorldPremiere @tiff_net Video courtesy: @tiff_net Video source: #TheVoiceOfAmerica A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on
It was later revealed that even the Chaudhary family, who the film is based on were present at the screening. The film is set to release on October 11, theatrically.
