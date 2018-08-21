The Sky Is Pink Team Surprised Priyanka Chopra on Her Engagement With a 15kg Cake, See Picture

After months of rumours and speculations, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas finally sealed the deal in an intimate traditional ‘roka’ ceremony on August 18. To make it official both Priyanka and Nick took to Instagram and shared a cute picture. While Priyanka wrote, "Taken.. With all my heart and soul,” Nick captioned it, "Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love."Later Priyanka hosted a bash for her friends, which was attended by celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Parineeti Chopra and others.But the engagement celebrations doesn't seem to end anytime soon. The team of Priyanka’s upcoming film The Sky Is Pink congratulated the actress with a little surprise. Team's huge three-tier white and pink cake having gold and floral designs with their figurines on top has caught everyone's attention.Sharing the picture of the cake on Instagram, Tier Nom Patisserie detailed that the 15-kilo cake was made of pink cymbidium orchids, hydrangeas, berries and 24 k gold leaves for decoration.The Sky Is Pink revolves around Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. While Zaira Wasim will be essaying the role of Aisha, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar will play her parents in the movie.