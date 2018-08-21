GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

The Sky Is Pink Team Surprised Priyanka Chopra on Her Engagement With a 15kg Cake, See Picture

The engagement celebrations of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas doesn't seem to end anytime soon.

News18.com

Updated:August 21, 2018, 2:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
The Sky Is Pink Team Surprised Priyanka Chopra on Her Engagement With a 15kg Cake, See Picture
(Images courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Loading...
After months of rumours and speculations, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas finally sealed the deal in an intimate traditional ‘roka’ ceremony on August 18. To make it official both Priyanka and Nick took to Instagram and shared a cute picture. While Priyanka wrote, "Taken.. With all my heart and soul,” Nick captioned it, "Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love."

Taken.. With all my heart and soul..

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on



Later Priyanka hosted a bash for her friends, which was attended by celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Parineeti Chopra and others.

But the engagement celebrations doesn't seem to end anytime soon. The team of Priyanka’s upcoming film The Sky Is Pink congratulated the actress with a little surprise. Team's huge three-tier white and pink cake having gold and floral designs with their figurines on top has caught everyone's attention.

Sharing the picture of the cake on Instagram, Tier Nom Patisserie detailed that the 15-kilo cake was made of pink cymbidium orchids, hydrangeas, berries and 24 k gold leaves for decoration.


The Sky Is Pink revolves around Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. While Zaira Wasim will be essaying the role of Aisha, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar will play her parents in the movie.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...