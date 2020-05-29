The Star Cast of the Lord of the Rings Series to Reunite This Weekend

Hollywood actor Josh Gad is making our lockdown days more bearable with his Reunited Apart series, which gets celebrities online and do a live chat show for the fans. Gad has managed to unite the casts of Back To The Future and Splash among others through his Zoom chats.







The actor has now made the wishes of many fans come true by getting together the cast of the Lord Of The Rings. Gad will host the members of the cast of the Peter Jackson’s legendary films, which were adapted from the fantasy novels by JRR Tolkien, this weekend.







Gad shared the trailer of the upcoming video call on his YouTube channel and titled it “Return of the Kings: LORD OF THE RINGS Reunites Apart.”







The trailer features Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Orlando and Sir Ian McKellen.







In another screenshot from the Reunited Apart episode, we see director Peter Jackson, actors Viggo Mortensen, Sean Bean, John Rhys-Davies, Andy Serkis, Liv Tyler Miranda Otto and Karl Urban.

The trailer alone has garnered more than 10 lakh views in just two days. The entire episode will be released on May 31, 9.30pm IST. To catch on the entire cast, tune to Josh Gad’s YouTube channel this weekend.







The Lord of the Rings is one of the most successful Hollywood franchises. The trilogy won 17 Academy Awards in total. The third movie, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, went on to win 11 Oscars, one of the three movies in history to do so. The Return of the King was adjudged the Best Movie and Peter Jackson got a Best Director award.







