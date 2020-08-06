'The Suicide Squad' Celebrated Director James Gunn’s Birthday with This Video

James Gunn celebrated his 54th birthday today. The filmmaker, who has captivated the audiences with the superhero genre films like Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and its sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), among others, was surprised by the cast of his upcoming film in the sweetest way.

The incredible starcast of The Suicide Squad (2021), who was unable to be with their director on the occasion due to the coronavirus pandemic, came up with an idea to make him feel special. The upcoming DC Extended Universe film celebrated Gunn’s big day with a "Happy Birthday" video message posted on Twitter.

Shared on the page of The Suicide Squad official Twitter account, the compiled clip featured Margot Robbie, John Cena, Alice Braga, Idris Elba, Jai Courtney, Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker and several others.

The tweet accompanying the video message dedicated to Gunn reads, "Hey James Gunn- here’s a little birthday gift for you! Chaotically yours, The Suicide Squad (sic)."

Seems like Gunn was overwhelmed and speechless to find a surprise like this and soon responded by replying to the tweet. He wrote, “Awww. This room suddenly got dusty (sic).”

Awww. This room suddenly got dusty. ❤️🙏❤️ https://t.co/Xxth9eLQog — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 5, 2020

The filming of Suicide Squad’s follow-up began in September 2019 and was wrapped up by February 2020.

Suicide Squad 2 aka The Suicide Squad would be a standalone sequel and not a reboot of the 2016 blockbuster. The makers have confirmed the release date will remain unchanged, ie August 6, 2021.

The superhero film written by Gunn will feature a constellation of stars namely, Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman among others.