The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Confirms About Retaining Release Date

The entertainment industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Movie releases and shootings have been postponed but the makers of Suicide Squad 2 aka The Suicide Squad have recently dropped some good news for fans.

Director James Gunn announced in an official tweet that they plan to release the movie as scheduled. “On The Suicide Squad? We are still on schedule as of now,” he revealed.

On The Suicide Squad? We are still on schedule as of now. https://t.co/bP9XDHFDsJ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 9, 2020

The filming of Suicide Squad’s follow-up began in September 2019 and was wrapped up by February 2020. This indicates that the makers have concluded the pre-production work ahead of time.

Even though it hasn’t been confirmed whether The Suicide Squad would be a sequel or a reboot of the 2016 blockbuster, the release date remains unchanged, August 6, 2021.

The first part of the franchise boasted a supervillain team that appeared in the DC Comic’s American Comic Book. In the first movie, Will Smith appeared as Deadshot, Jared Leto as The Joker and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

Margot Robbie was approached for the 2021 project. It is confirmed that she will reprise the role of the crazy criminal and former psychiatrist.

Apart from her, the upcoming superhero film written by Gunn will feature a bunch of stars such as Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior and John Cena.

