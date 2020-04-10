MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Confirms About Retaining Release Date

The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Confirms About Retaining Release Date

The Suicide Squad (2021) director James Gunn confirmed that despite the Coronavirus pandemic, the film is on schedule and has not been delayed yet.

Share this:

The entertainment industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Movie releases and shootings have been postponed but the makers of Suicide Squad 2 aka The Suicide Squad have recently dropped some good news for fans.

Director James Gunn announced in an official tweet that they plan to release the movie as scheduled. “On The Suicide Squad? We are still on schedule as of now,” he revealed.

The filming of Suicide Squad’s follow-up began in September 2019 and was wrapped up by February 2020. This indicates that the makers have concluded the pre-production work ahead of time.

Even though it hasn’t been confirmed whether The Suicide Squad would be a sequel or a reboot of the 2016 blockbuster, the release date remains unchanged, August 6, 2021.

The first part of the franchise boasted a supervillain team that appeared in the DC Comic’s American Comic Book. In the first movie, Will Smith appeared as Deadshot, Jared Leto as The Joker and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

Margot Robbie was approached for the 2021 project. It is confirmed that she will reprise the role of the crazy criminal and former psychiatrist.

Apart from her, the upcoming superhero film written by Gunn will feature a bunch of stars such as Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior and John Cena.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    6,039

     

  • Total Confirmed

    6,761

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    515

     

  • Total DEATHS

    206

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 10 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,168,444

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,632,614

    +28,962

  • Cured/Discharged

    366,587

     

  • Total DEATHS

    97,583

    +1,891
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres