'The Suicide Squad' Fame Daniela Melchior Set to Join Vin Diesel in 'Fast & Furious 10'

The Suicide Squad star Daniela Melchoir has been roped in for the much anticipated tenth film in the Fast and Furious movie saga. According to a report published in Deadline, the 25-year-old actress is set to join the film, however, her character in Fast and Furious 10 is being kept under the wraps.

As per the report, Daniela Melchoir will be joining Aquaman star Jason Momoa, along with the ensemble stars of the film. While the upcoming Fast and Furious franchise will see the return of Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sung Kang, Justin Lin will be donning the hat of the director. Diesel and Lin are also attached as producers.

For the unversed, filmmaker Justin Lin directed the previous Fast & Furious films including the standalone sequel The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, along with the fourth, fifth, sixth, and ninth installments. The tenth Fast and Furious film will also mark the return of franchise writer Chris Morgan as he will pen the script for the final chapters.

While the movie has been highly anticipated, much of the film’s details are being kept under wraps. The tenth installment will be released in theatres on May 19, 2023.

Speaking about the professional front, Daniela Melchior who essayed the role of Ratcatcher 2 in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad opposite Idris Elba and Margot Robbie, will next appear in Assassin Club with Henry Golding, Sam Neill, and Noomi Rapace. She will also star in the Liam Neeson thriller Marlowe.

