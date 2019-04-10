English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Tashkent Files Release in Trouble, Lal Bahadur Shastri's Family Serves Legal Notice to Makers
Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s grandson, Congress member Vibhakar Shastri has sent a legal notice to the makers of the film, demanding to stop the release.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
The grandson of Lal Bahadur Shastri, who is a member of the Congress party, has sent a notice to the makers of The Tashkent Files, alleging that the film is an "attempt to create unwarranted and unnecessary controversy". The film, which is based on the death of the former prime minister, has an April 12 release date.
The notice reads, "It is understood that an attempt has been made to create unwarranted and unnecessary controversy, propaganda surrounding the death of Late Lal Bahadur Shastri, former PM of India who had died a natural death and which has been successful to an extent post the release of the trailer of the film."
Director Vivek Agnihotri told Republic TV that Vibhakar Shastri, who sent the legal notice, was coerced by the "top family of the Congress party" to stop the release of the film.
"It's been happening for quite some time. They have been bullying me and threatening me on social media, and I have also taken help from the Maharashtra government. Yesterday, I received a legal notice from senior Congress member Vibhakar Shastri, who also happens to be the grandson of Lal Bahadur Shastri, to stop the movie saying that whatever is shown in the movie is not true," Vivek said.
"I have heard from the horse's mouth that he has been coerced by the top family of the Congress party to serve it on me because if they serve it doesn't look correct for them, which will make them look like a guilty party. This is despite that he came for the screening of the movie," he added.
Vivek claimed that Vibhakar Shastri saw the film in Delhi on April 7, and even praised it. The director has also tweeted asking for support from citizens if the country to help him release the film.
The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Naseeruddin Shah, Shweta Basu, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Mandira Bedi and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles.
Watch the trailer here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
The notice reads, "It is understood that an attempt has been made to create unwarranted and unnecessary controversy, propaganda surrounding the death of Late Lal Bahadur Shastri, former PM of India who had died a natural death and which has been successful to an extent post the release of the trailer of the film."
Director Vivek Agnihotri told Republic TV that Vibhakar Shastri, who sent the legal notice, was coerced by the "top family of the Congress party" to stop the release of the film.
"It's been happening for quite some time. They have been bullying me and threatening me on social media, and I have also taken help from the Maharashtra government. Yesterday, I received a legal notice from senior Congress member Vibhakar Shastri, who also happens to be the grandson of Lal Bahadur Shastri, to stop the movie saying that whatever is shown in the movie is not true," Vivek said.
"I have heard from the horse's mouth that he has been coerced by the top family of the Congress party to serve it on me because if they serve it doesn't look correct for them, which will make them look like a guilty party. This is despite that he came for the screening of the movie," he added.
Vivek claimed that Vibhakar Shastri saw the film in Delhi on April 7, and even praised it. The director has also tweeted asking for support from citizens if the country to help him release the film.
NEWS ALERT:— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 10, 2019
Shastri ji’s murder mystery #TheTashketFiles under legal threat by Congressmen.
I appeal to every citizen who wants the truth of Shastri ji’s mysterious death out to support us. https://t.co/67Xsy0X7p9
The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Naseeruddin Shah, Shweta Basu, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Mandira Bedi and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles.
Watch the trailer here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MacKenzie, Jeff Bezos Invited to Join Sugar Daddy/Momma Site by Founder Brandon Wade
- 'I Hope for a Day When There Will be All India Queer Congress', Says Harish Iyer on Entry in Politics
- Malaika Arora Claps Back at Trolls, Posts 'Keep Your Opinions and Negativity to Yourself'
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni Steals Some Winks at The Airport After Win Over KKR
- Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Facebook Says it Has Made Headway Against Abuses Ahead of Polls
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results