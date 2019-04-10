LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
The Tashkent Files Release in Trouble, Lal Bahadur Shastri's Family Serves Legal Notice to Makers

Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s grandson, Congress member Vibhakar Shastri has sent a legal notice to the makers of the film, demanding to stop the release.

Updated:April 10, 2019, 12:43 PM IST
The Tashkent Files Release in Trouble, Lal Bahadur Shastri's Family Serves Legal Notice to Makers
The grandson of Lal Bahadur Shastri, who is a member of the Congress party, has sent a notice to the makers of The Tashkent Files, alleging that the film is an "attempt to create unwarranted and unnecessary controversy". The film, which is based on the death of the former prime minister, has an April 12 release date.

The notice reads, "It is understood that an attempt has been made to create unwarranted and unnecessary controversy, propaganda surrounding the death of Late Lal Bahadur Shastri, former PM of India who had died a natural death and which has been successful to an extent post the release of the trailer of the film."

Director Vivek Agnihotri told Republic TV that Vibhakar Shastri, who sent the legal notice, was coerced by the "top family of the Congress party" to stop the release of the film.

"It's been happening for quite some time. They have been bullying me and threatening me on social media, and I have also taken help from the Maharashtra government. Yesterday, I received a legal notice from senior Congress member Vibhakar Shastri, who also happens to be the grandson of Lal Bahadur Shastri, to stop the movie saying that whatever is shown in the movie is not true," Vivek said.

"I have heard from the horse's mouth that he has been coerced by the top family of the Congress party to serve it on me because if they serve it doesn't look correct for them, which will make them look like a guilty party. This is despite that he came for the screening of the movie," he added.

Vivek claimed that Vibhakar Shastri saw the film in Delhi on April 7, and even praised it. The director has also tweeted asking for support from citizens if the country to help him release the film.




The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Naseeruddin Shah, Shweta Basu, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Mandira Bedi and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles.

Watch the trailer here:



