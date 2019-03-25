The Tashkent Files Trailer: Vivek Agnihotri's Thriller Questions 'Who Killed Lal Bahadur Shastri'

The Indian Prime Minister goes to Pakistan, signs a war treaty and then soon after dies in Tashkent. With The Tashkent Files, director Vivek Agnihotri takes us back to 1960s when the then Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri passed away just hours after signing the Tashkent agreement. While it is said that Shashtri died due to a heart attack many of his supporters and family members believe that his death was a conspiracy and a planned murder.The trailer of the film was released on Monday and it is intriguing, to say the least! A death mystery unsolved till date, the trailer brings too many questions on the table. Was the cause of the death a heart attack or poison? Immediately after the former PM's death, the family members of Shastri officially requested a post-mortem to the then acting Prime Minister Gulzarilal Nanda. But the post-mortem was denied. Trying to seek the truth behind one of 'the biggest cover-up in Indian history' Agnihotri hoped the film might have an answer.Earlier talking about the film the director said it is strange that India, the biggest democracy in the world, has no information and document to uncover the mystery behind Shastri's death. "This issue has been raised in Parliament for the last 50 years and yet, we are trying to find out the truth. I picked up the gauntlet and tried finding the truth, and hence I filed RTIs, but I was shattered," he told PTI."The RTI said there is no information. Our beloved second prime minister dies and the biggest democracy in the world does not have any information and documents," he added.The film features Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Shweta Basu Prasad, Mandira Bedi, Pallavi Joshi, Rajesh Sharma, Vinay Pathak and Pankaj Tripathi among others in pivotal roles. The film will release on April 12, 2019.