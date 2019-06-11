Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

The Toy Story Films Accomplish What Timeless Classics Aim for, Says Tom Hanks

Directed by Josh Cooley, Toy Story 4 will release in India on June 21. It stars Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Jordan Peele as Ducky and Bunny, and Keanu Reeves as Duke Caboom.

IANS

Updated:June 11, 2019, 2:20 PM IST
Tom Hanks. (Image: AP)
Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks says his upcoming film Toy Story 4 is as profound as the other instalments of the popular franchise.

"The Toy Story films accomplish what timeless classics aim for," Hanks said. 

"They are full of innocent characters who face an endless trail of adventures. We all know the likes of Woody, Buzz, Bo Peep and Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, and we wonder who we would be if we were toys," he added. 

Hanks, who has voiced character of Woody for 24 years, said each film in the series has taken Woody to surprising new places. "We've been through profound examinations of community, of family, of growing older and finding new purpose. And this one ends up being just as profound and new as the previous movies. They're all toys. As long as they don't break, they can live forever," he added.

Toy Story 4 welcomes both veteran and new voices, including Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Annie Potts as Bo Peep, Tony Hale as Forky, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as Ducky and Bunny, Madeleine McGraw as Bonnie, Christina Hendricks as Gabby Gabby, Keanu Reeves as Duke Caboom, Ally Maki as Giggle McDimples and Joan Cusack as Jessie.

Directed by Josh Cooley, the Disney and Pixar animated project will release in India on June 21.

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

