English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Toy Story Films Accomplish What Timeless Classics Aim for, Says Tom Hanks
Directed by Josh Cooley, Toy Story 4 will release in India on June 21. It stars Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Jordan Peele as Ducky and Bunny, and Keanu Reeves as Duke Caboom.
Tom Hanks. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks says his upcoming film Toy Story 4 is as profound as the other instalments of the popular franchise.
"The Toy Story films accomplish what timeless classics aim for," Hanks said.
"They are full of innocent characters who face an endless trail of adventures. We all know the likes of Woody, Buzz, Bo Peep and Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, and we wonder who we would be if we were toys," he added.
Hanks, who has voiced character of Woody for 24 years, said each film in the series has taken Woody to surprising new places. "We've been through profound examinations of community, of family, of growing older and finding new purpose. And this one ends up being just as profound and new as the previous movies. They're all toys. As long as they don't break, they can live forever," he added.
Toy Story 4 welcomes both veteran and new voices, including Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Annie Potts as Bo Peep, Tony Hale as Forky, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as Ducky and Bunny, Madeleine McGraw as Bonnie, Christina Hendricks as Gabby Gabby, Keanu Reeves as Duke Caboom, Ally Maki as Giggle McDimples and Joan Cusack as Jessie.
Directed by Josh Cooley, the Disney and Pixar animated project will release in India on June 21.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
"The Toy Story films accomplish what timeless classics aim for," Hanks said.
"They are full of innocent characters who face an endless trail of adventures. We all know the likes of Woody, Buzz, Bo Peep and Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, and we wonder who we would be if we were toys," he added.
Hanks, who has voiced character of Woody for 24 years, said each film in the series has taken Woody to surprising new places. "We've been through profound examinations of community, of family, of growing older and finding new purpose. And this one ends up being just as profound and new as the previous movies. They're all toys. As long as they don't break, they can live forever," he added.
Toy Story 4 welcomes both veteran and new voices, including Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Annie Potts as Bo Peep, Tony Hale as Forky, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as Ducky and Bunny, Madeleine McGraw as Bonnie, Christina Hendricks as Gabby Gabby, Keanu Reeves as Duke Caboom, Ally Maki as Giggle McDimples and Joan Cusack as Jessie.
Directed by Josh Cooley, the Disney and Pixar animated project will release in India on June 21.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- NASA Installs Webcam to Give Live Feed of making of Mars 2020 Rover to Viewers
- Here's What one of the Garages of Dubai's Richest Kid Looks Like - Watch Video
- May Your Next Phase be As Smashing with Hazel, Says Kim Sharma on Yuvraj Singh's Retirement
- PUBG Mobile: Update 0.13.0 With Team Deathmatch Arriving on June 12
- Disconnect in the Himalayas: What Makes it Difficult to Rescue Mountaineers
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results