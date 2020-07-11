The Trailer of Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy Has Just Dropped and It’s Gorgeous

The first look of A Suitable Boy, a web series based on Vikram Seth’s super successful novel of the same name, has just dropped, and going by its look, BBC One might be looking at a hit show. Directed by Mira Nair, the show promises nostalgia and lavishness in equal measures. In fact, it appears like a royal tale with great detailing.

The teaser video also gives the audiences a glimpse about the much talked about kissing scene between Tabu and Ishan Khatter, but all this happens quite organically, and the core of the show seems really close to the book’s soul.

Nair has returned with her typical super sharp images with a heavy dose of yellow. The smiling characters keep hinting towards the political chronology they unknowingly talk about. The styling and extravagant sets suggest the viewers are in for an oddly funny show, which might be touching some sensitive topics as per the Indian sensibilities.

The novel, which released in 1993, looks at the post-Indian independence era through four families with a university student playing the narrator. It beautifully captures the 1950s political movements in cities like Lucknow, Delhi, Patna, Benaras and Kolkata.

Written by Andrew Devies, the show also features Rasika Dugal, Vivaan Shah, Ram Kapoor and Namit Das in important roles.

The first episode of the show will air on July 26.