GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

The Trio of Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh, Dimple Kapadia Looks Glamorous In This Photo

Interestingly, Amrita and Dimple have worked together in films like Batwara and Dil Ashna Hai.

Updated:April 22, 2018, 11:33 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
The Trio of Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh, Dimple Kapadia Looks Glamorous In This Photo
Image: Instagram/ Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan has become internet's favourite even before her Indian cinema debut. The latest photograph of Sara along with her mother Amrita and aunt Dimple Kapadia is a treat for netizens.

The photograph was shared on the official account of designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and was captioned as, "A most holy Trinity."

The trio looked divine in white and gold in the designers' couture.



Interestingly, Amrita and Dimple have worked together in films like Batwara and Dil Ashna Hai.



Sara was set to make her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput but the film hit a roadblock due to a dispute between director and producer Prernaa Arora. Now, Sara is likely to make her debut with Rohit Shetty's Simbaa opposite Ranveer Singh.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict On Beyond the Clouds

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict On Beyond the Clouds

Recommended For You