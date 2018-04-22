English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Trio of Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh, Dimple Kapadia Looks Glamorous In This Photo
Interestingly, Amrita and Dimple have worked together in films like Batwara and Dil Ashna Hai.
Image: Instagram/ Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan has become internet's favourite even before her Indian cinema debut. The latest photograph of Sara along with her mother Amrita and aunt Dimple Kapadia is a treat for netizens.
The photograph was shared on the official account of designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and was captioned as, "A most holy Trinity."
The trio looked divine in white and gold in the designers' couture.
Sara was set to make her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput but the film hit a roadblock due to a dispute between director and producer Prernaa Arora. Now, Sara is likely to make her debut with Rohit Shetty's Simbaa opposite Ranveer Singh.
