The Truth About Jennifer Lopez's Viral Gym Selfie with 'Masked' Man in Background

Nothing seemed out of the ordinary when Jennifer Lopez recently posted a mirror selfie on her social media handle after an intense workout session.

However, the picture posted by JLo soon started attracting a lot of attention of her fans when some spotted a 'mysterious masked man' over her right shoulder.

The image started getting viral in no time with people jumping into the comments section with messages like, "What's up with JLo's IG pic here? What's with the dude in the back? They keep deleting comments asking about him," one fan tweeted. Another fan asked, "WHAT IS THIS?!?! WHO IS THIS?!" reported people.com.

The 'masked man' and the image became so controversial that Jennifer and her fiancée Alex Rodriguez had to go on record in the matter vis a vis an insider who said, "Jen and Alex’s gym is attached to their office space. When they have a Zoom meeting, they project it on to a big screen."

"You can see Alex’s arm in the photo (he’s wearing a blue shirt). "The man in the photo was a business associate on Zoom (on the big screen) and his hand was covering his mouth. That is not a mask," the source further added.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, JLo has been social distancing with Alex and his daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, and her twins Emme and Max, 12, at their home in Florida.

Follow @News18Movies for more