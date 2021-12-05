The Truth About Mobile Phone Ban at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding

The Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding ceremony is gaining hype in the media as the Bollywood star couple are expected to tie the knot at Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur on December 9. A lot of wedding conditions have been made mandatory for the attendees, that are said to be 120 in total, including film industry heavyweights.

Reports doing the rounds had suggested that there will be a complete mobile phone ban for the guests in attendance so that photos from the ceremonies are not leaked on social media. Now, a friend of the couple has rubbished any such ‘mobile ban’ during the ceremony. However, they maintained that Katrina and Vicky may not want their private moments from the celebrations to leak on social media.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the close friend disclosed, “This is the most ridiculous report to have come out in a long time. There are no preconditions for the wedding. At the most they may request invitees to not use mobile phones during the ceremony (which, mind you, they haven’t). But how can they ask invitees to cease all contact with the outside world while they are at the venue. Is this wedding or the NAM summit?"

Meanwhile, all guests attending the wedding must carry full vaccination certificate and negative RT-PCR report, District Collector Rajendra Kishan had said. The security is also being looked after ahead of VIPs arriving in the city for the high profile wedding. The DC gave instructions regarding the compliance of Covid guidelines in the marriage ceremony, and briefed the hotel management and other concerned officials about law and order, security, traffic, parking etc.

