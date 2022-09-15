The Truth Behind The Viral Video of Bhojpuri Star Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh has carved a niche among the masses after delivering some compelling performances in music videos, films and other shows. However, this time, her name has cropped up in a video in which she is seen in an intimate position with her partner.

Speculation is rife that the girl in the video is Akshara. However, these speculations are still not confirmed because the woman’s face is not visible. This issue has also become a bone of contention with her followers and those who are targeting Akshara.

Akshara has refused to comment on the topic. The video was shared by several YouTubers as well. They are also claiming that the woman seen in the video is Akshara. The truth behind this video is yet to be revealed. Fans are also waiting for Akshara to give her reaction to this viral news.

Akshara also made headlines for her recently released song Jhulaniya. Actor Karan Khanna was seen opposite her in the song. Besides acting, Akshara has also provided her vocals for this number. Vijay Chauhan penned the lyrics set to music by Arya Sharma. The song became a smashing hit and garnered more than 45 Lakh views. The audience applauded the song for having zero vulgarity or crass lyrics.

In addition to Jhulaniya, Akshara was also seen in the O Gadha Hai song. Vicky Vishal has penned the lyrics that have been set to music by Priyanshu Singh.

Apart from these songs, Akshara is also busy with films like Vivaah 2, Jaan Lebuka, Sabka Baap Angutha Chhap, Doli and Chalo Bhag Chale. Vivaah 2 is directed by Premanshu Singh, while Dinkar Kapoor is helming Jaan Lebuka.

Sabka Baap Angutha Chhap is helmed by Parag Patil. Manjul Thakur is handling the direction of Doli. Chalo Bhag Chale is directed by Chandra Bhushan. Vivaah 2 and Jaan Lebuka are in the post production stage. Akshara is currently filming for Sabka Baap Angutha Chhap. Doli and Chalo Bhag Chale have just been announced.

