The Ultimate Recap of 'Game Of Thrones' Season 2, Petition Filed Against Priyanka Chopra in Pakistan
Sports docu series 'Losers' has premiered on Netflix, Winnie Harlow takes the Paris Fashion Week runway for Tommy Hilfiger, and more.
Sports docu series 'Losers' has premiered on Netflix, Winnie Harlow takes the Paris Fashion Week runway for Tommy Hilfiger, and more.
As the world gears up for TV phenomenon Game of Thrones to premiere in April, we take a comprehensive look at what has transpired in the seven seasons so far. This week we trace back to Season 2 of the series that is based on George R R Martin's collection of fictional books. If you haven't had the time to watch it yet, or what has happened so far is misty in your memory, our weekly recap in the run up to the last season of show might be helpful.
Taking a break from true-crime and sci-fi shows, Netflix has released an original docu series titled Losers that explores the life in aftermath of defeat. Yes, not victory but defeat is the theme that seeks to inspire here and we recommend that you watch it as soon as possible. In Bollywood side of affairs, there are reports that rumoured couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are set to tie the knot in April this year. More news is that the couple has also bought an apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Lokhandwala area in Andheri, where they'll be moving in after marriage.
There is a growing sentiment amongst Pakistani nationals that actress Priyanka Chopra should be stripped of her honorary post as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador after she praised the Indian Air Force air strike in Balakot, Pakistan.
Former collaborator and filmmaker friend Tigmanshu Dhulia has said that Irrfan is better now and will resume work with Hindi Medium 2. The filming of the sequel was scheduled to begin in August last year, but Irrfan’s treatment in the US caused a delay.
Game of Thrones is filled with sub-plots and character stories. As such it gets difficult to remember most of it. As we approach towards the much-hyped season finale of Game of Thrones 8 on April 14, here's a quick read about what has happened in Season 2.
Read:Game of Thrones Season 2 Recap: Jon Snow Knows Nothing, Arya Learns Valar Morghulis
Losers is a docu series celebrating defeat and how it can change lives for better by drawing from true sporting incidents and icons. So if you are pent up hosting nothing but cynicism, this is one series you should watch.
Read: Losers Review: Netflix Documentary Explores the Hidden Sides of Defeat. 5 Stars
Bollywood stars Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been making headlines for their alleged affair for a while now. Even though the two have not officially admitted to dating each other, there are reports now that Malaika and Arjun are set to tie the knot in April this year.
Read: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Getting Married in Christian Wedding Ceremony Next Month: Report
An online petition that was initially approved by 2,200 signatories seeks to remove Priyanka Chopra from the honorary UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador position.
Read: Pak Petition Seeks Priyanka Chopra's Removal as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Over 'Jai Hind' Tweet
In an interview to Deccan Chronicle, Tigmanshu has said, “I did meet him (Irrfan) after he returned to India. He is perfectly fine now. Irrfan told me that he will begin shooting for Hindi Medium franchise soon.”
Read: Irrfan Khan 'Perfectly Fine' Now, Will Begin Shooting for Hindi Medium 2 Soon, Confirms Tigmanshu
The Paris Fashion Week is underway and Tommy Hilfiger unveiled its disco-inspired collection in collaboration with Zendaya. Headlining the event was Winnie Harlow, who stole the show and hearts of the fans.
Read: Paris Fashion Week: Winnie Harlow Makes Heads Turn at Tommy Hilfiger Show
